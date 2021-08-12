Moreover, they will have to pass all that spending without infrastructure as sugarcoating. President Biden’s original plan was to use “infrastructure” as cover to pass trillions of dollars of non-infrastructure spending — just as he used his “covid-19 relief” bill to pass all sorts of spending unrelated to the pandemic. But now Senate Republicans have taken all the popular hard infrastructure projects and passed them in a separate bipartisan bill that does not raise taxes. What does that leave? Trillions in left-wing social welfare spending and massive tax hikes to pay for it. Democrats must now pass all those taxes and all that spending on their own — without roads, bridges and broadband as cover.