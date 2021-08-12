That begins with former president Donald Trump’s attempt to discredit mail-in voting (including his attorney general’s decision to chime in on that lie as well). From that point, the plan to steal the election unfurled in plain sight: the propagation of the “big lie” of a stolen election after President Biden’s victory; the efforts to sway Georgia and Michigan officials to flip their states’ electoral votes; Trump’s barrage ordering the Justice Department to declare the election fraudulent and “leave the rest to me”; and Trump’s strong-arming of former vice president Mike Pence. We also learned, “Byung J. Pak, a former U.S. attorney in Atlanta, told congressional investigators on Wednesday that his abrupt resignation in January had been prompted by Justice Department officials’ warning that President Donald J. Trump intended to fire him for refusing to say that widespread voter fraud had been found in Georgia,” the New York Times reported. All of this led up to Trump’s inciting a mob to attack the Capitol, amounting to a unified plot to install Trump president after he lost reelection.