As the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreads, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials have warned “the war has changed.” We in the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) community must be nimble so students can continue safely learning in person this fall. The greatest risk for viral transmission for students is likely when they are unmasked for lunch. Just as many of us choose the outdoor patio at a restaurant to avoid indoor seating, we should give students an outdoor lunch option as often as possible to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission.