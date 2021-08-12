86% of in-patient beds [are] in use compared with 74% nationwide as of Wednesday, according to data compiled by the Department of Health and Human Services. Across the U.S., roughly 10% of all hospital beds are being used to treat Covid patients, while nearly 28% of the beds in Florida are occupied by them — the highest of any state, the data shows.

Just over 90% of the state’s ICU beds were in use as of Wednesday, almost half of them filled with Covid patients, according to HHS data.

Florida’s death toll is on the rise as well at a seven-day average of 88 daily Covid deaths, up 51% from last week but below the record average of more than 180 deaths per day in late January, according to Hopkins data.