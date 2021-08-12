That might strike you as going a bit too far. But it’s hard not to sympathize, especially when you see stories such as this one, which describes how only one of President Biden’s ambassador nominees has been confirmed by the Senate. A key reason: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), “who has repeatedly held up confirmations of Biden nominees in opposition to a controversial natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.”
If the idea that a single senator can stop a bunch of nominations all on his own strikes you as ridiculous, you’re absolutely right.
In fact, there may be no greater obstacle to both a democratically responsive political system and an efficiently operating federal government than the United States Senate.
The system of “holds” that allows a senator to exercise a personal veto is just one thing that makes the Senate so problematic. Because the chamber does a good deal of business by “unanimous consent,” any objection by even one senator can stop the process in its tracks.
It’s part of what makes being a senator so great: You’re one of 100 kings, possessed of privileges and powers no lowly House member could dream of.
The ability to throw a nomination into limbo because of some petty personal grievance is just the beginning. The Senate’s power over nominations has become more of a problem as the number of Senate-confirmed positions has grown: The president appoints about 4,000 people across the executive branch, and more than 1,200 require Senate confirmation, an absolutely absurd number. That creates 1,200 opportunities for delay and mischief.
And while you’d think other senators would be angered by the abuse of holds and would support changing the system, they don’t. Why? Because they guard their own privileges so closely. They don’t want to give up a power they themselves might someday like to abuse.
If that sounds familiar, it’s because it echoes an argument often made in defense of the Senate filibuster: Sure, today the filibuster may enable the other party to prevent the majority from passing the agenda we ran on and the electorate voted for, but sooner or later we’ll be in the minority and will want to prevent them from doing what they promised the voters they’d do!
As bizarre as it is when you think about it, many senators find this argument persuasive: An utter lack of democratic responsiveness, where almost nothing happens at all, is preferable to a system in which the public gets what it votes for.
But a contempt for the idea of democratic responsiveness is built into the Senate’s design, one in which fewer than 600,000 people who live in Wyoming get the same representation as the nearly 40 million who live in California. It’s why we now have a Senate divided 50-50, yet the 50 Democrats represent over 41 million more Americans than the 50 Republicans.
The Senate is not the only undemocratic feature of the American system, but it functions as a bridge linking other undemocratic elements together. For instance, the electoral college allowed Donald Trump, like George W. Bush, to become president despite winning fewer votes than his opponent. Trump appointed three members of the Supreme Court, confirmed by a Senate Republicans controlled despite winning far fewer votes than their Democratic counterparts.
That conservative court supermajority has set about to validate all manner of GOP tactics that make it harder and more cumbersome for people to vote. The Senate is the linchpin of minority rule.
The Senate’s defenders will point to the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill as proof that the chamber’s languid pace and innumerable veto points produce sublime results in the end. This is utterly ridiculous. The fact that every once in a while the Senate can manage to actually do the job of passing a law proves just the opposite. And there has yet to be a persuasive argument that the stripped-down bill backed by a few Republicans is substantively superior to what would have passed in a chamber not constrained by the filibuster.
And now — once again because of the abomination of the filibuster — Senate Republicans are threatening to force a default on the United States’ debts, which would create an economic crisis. Why? Because they can.
So this is the Senate: A place where the least responsible and most reckless people have inordinate power, a chamber whose very design is an affront to the idea of democratic representation, a factory producing sand to pour in the gears of the executive branch, and a lawmaking body barely capable of making laws.
Any sensible program of reform would have to attack the power of individual senators: Eliminate the filibuster, get rid of holds, drastically reduce the number of positions requiring Senate confirmation and more. But of course, all that would require the approval of the senators themselves, which makes it all but impossible.
“The Senate has run its course,” Berger said back in 1911. “It must some day, as with the British House of Lords, yield to the popular demand for its reformation or abolition.” One hundred and ten years later, he sounds more right than ever.