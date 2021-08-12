The Senate’s defenders will point to the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill as proof that the chamber’s languid pace and innumerable veto points produce sublime results in the end. This is utterly ridiculous. The fact that every once in a while the Senate can manage to actually do the job of passing a law proves just the opposite. And there has yet to be a persuasive argument that the stripped-down bill backed by a few Republicans is substantively superior to what would have passed in a chamber not constrained by the filibuster.