Those actions were singularly important. But with cases spiking and hospitals once again filling up, there’s a lot more Biden can and should do to drive up vaccination rates.
Let’s first dispel one persistent myth: The president has no explicit power to unilaterally issue a national vaccine mandate. Federal constitutional authority is limited, while states hold the primary public-health powers, including compelling vaccinations. Every state, for example, currently requires childhood vaccinations as a condition of attending school.
But the president could take several steps right away that are lawful and relatively easy to achieve. Just as he mandated wearing masks during interstate or international air, bus and train travel, Biden could also require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated such conversations are in their early stages. The 1944 Public Health Service Act grants the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention broad powers to prevent transmission of communicable diseases into the United States and between states. Though the Biden administration would need to be prudent and avoid overreach, such as regulating car passengers traveling within the United States.
He could similarly require vaccinations or a recent negative test for accessing federal indoor properties, such as museums and federal offices. He could extend the military vaccine mandate to the reserve force, covering hundreds of thousands more people. The Defense Department requires that immunization protocols for reserve forces be consistent with active forces, and special requirements during pandemic influenza could be analogized to covid-19.
While there is a rising tide of businesses, universities and states requiring proof of vaccination, many are waiting for full approval of the vaccines and the administration’s support for vaccine passports. The Justice Department and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have both ruled that vaccine mandates are lawful even under an emergency use authorization, but many businesses and universities fear litigation or public backlash. The University of Minnesota, for example, just announced a vaccine mandate but only after the Food and Drug Administration acts.
Given that data makes clear that the vaccines are safe and effective, full approval should arrive soon. In the meantime, the Biden administration can finally support vaccination credentialing systems. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) “Key to NYC” pass relies on a hodgepodge of credentials — its own system, New York state’s Excelsior Pass and the CDC’s white paper immunization card (which can be easily falsified). The Biden administration should develop a uniform vaccination verification system that is secure, confidential and reliable. The CDC could also offer technical guidance and funding to cities, states and the private sector. France’s pass sanitaire requires proof of vaccination or a negative test for participation in much of public life. While not without backlash, it dramatically increased vaccination levels. Italy’s green pass is also proving successful.
Beyond these simple measures, Biden could use federal health funds to leverage vaccinations. The CDC could, for example, financially support states, businesses and universities to implement vaccination campaigns, including mandates. The Supreme Court determined that Congress can withhold federal dollars from states, but it can’t be too coercive. Congress used highway funds to leverage states to raise the minimum drinking age to 21. It’s unclear just how far Biden can go without congressional authorization, but he might use funding to incentivize vaccine mandates, especially in high-risk settings such as hospitals, cruise ships and long-term care facilities.
A dozen states, including Florida and Texas, have laws restricting localities or businesses from requiring proof of vaccination. The administration could compensate entities that are penalized under these anti-vaccination laws. Psaki said that if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) withheld school superintendents’ pay if they mandated masks, the administration could reimburse their costs. The same could be done for fines tied to vaccine mandates. Federal dollars could prop up schools and businesses that defy states’ anti-vaccination laws to keep their communities safe. While potentially costly, federal payments would be temporary, as many state laws are predicated on the emergency use status of vaccines, which will soon be granted full approval.
Biden may be the first president to mandate a vaccine throughout the federal workforce. That’s bold. But as the pandemic tests the limits of our health system, social fabric and economy, the president can do still more to get us back to normal.