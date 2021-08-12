Although the lack of transparency in the asylum system makes its problems difficult to diagnose, a few glaring ones merit prompt correction. To start, the Biden administration should take steps to reduce the vast discrepancies in outcomes between adjudicators. The approval rate for affirmative asylum cases at the Boston Asylum Office, where my case was reviewed, dropped from 40 percent in late 2016 to below 8 percent at the end of 2019, even as the national average remained around 30 percent, according to data cited in a recent ACLU lawsuit. Most of these cases were later approved by a court, showing they had merit and had been denied unlawfully by an office that seemingly embraced the Trump agenda more than others.