Meanwhile, our nation is buckling under the accelerating effects of climate change. Our region and the world are transforming in ways that have dire consequences for Virginians and people of all races, ethnicities and geographies around the globe. These global impacts have the effect of altering ocean chemistry, triggering food and potable water scarcity, and interrupting the flow of goods and services. With wildfires raging in the U.S. West and extreme flooding and climate impacts becoming routine in our region, the climate crisis is here — no longer a future threat. This is not a problem for the next generation; it’s an emergency now, one that demands strong action.