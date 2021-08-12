The implications of this new policy reach far beyond the classroom as well, as the edict instructs school personnel to monitor whether parents adhere to the new gender ideology at home. With “misgendering” now considered harassment or abuse, one can easily envision that uncooperative parents could soon expect a visit from Child Protective Services if their child complains to a teacher. Indeed, in that event, parents could also likely expect a visit from an army of lawyers as well, given that the directive instructs school districts to consult their attorneys if parents or guardians are “not accepting of the student’s gender identity.”