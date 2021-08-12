But here’s a prediction: They’ll work it out. Despite whatever statements of displeasure they make as negotiation tactics, the moderates and progressives will all be on board in the end.
Why? They’re Democrats.
Their party affiliation doesn’t mean they’re unusually pragmatic (some are, some aren’t), or that their threats are inevitably hollow (only sometimes), or that they always take the bird in the hand (often, but not always). But something important unites even the corporate centrist Democrat and the firebrand socialist Democrat: in the end, they have to deliver.
Especially when they have control of the White House and Congress for the first time in a decade, control they could lose next November.
The Senate just passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill, along with the initial framework for a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that will almost certainly get zero Republican votes in either chamber. Pelosi has promised that she’ll bring up the bipartisan bill for a vote only once the full version of the reconciliation bill passes the Senate as well.
That’s because House progressives want to make sure that the reconciliation bill — which at the moment includes such liberal priorities as universal pre-K, tuition-free community college, expanded Medicare benefits, and paid family leave — doesn’t just die in the Senate once the House passes the infrastructure bill, leaving their priorities unaddressed.
Meanwhile, moderate Democrats in the House and Senate would rather get the bipartisan bill out of the way, which would give them greater leverage to force changes to the reconciliation bill. But Pelosi is sticking to her position that it’s both or nothing, angering centrists.
This is a tricky balancing act, and will require all of Pelosi and Schumer’s legislative wrangling skills to keep any faction from getting so upset that they pull their support from either bill. And it means that, among other things, the reconciliation bill will almost certainly become smaller as negotiators find ways to appease the moderates.
But whatever you might hear from one side or another on a given day, the fact that they’re all Democrats means they fundamentally believe that government is worthwhile and when they get the chance they should actually govern. They have political goals and incentives like any other politician, but they come to Washington to use government to do things.
That seems like it should be self-evident, but it isn’t. And it marks a contrast with the other party: While some Republicans believe in governing (albeit a restrained and conservative version), many elected GOP representatives couldn’t care less. They got elected to say “No!”, own the libs, and yell on Fox News, not to do boring stuff like writing legislation. Some don’t bother hiding it.
But even the most progressive Democrat sees half a loaf as progress, and the most centrist Democrat wants to legislate. They both know that’s what the people who voted for them expect. That applies even to Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), lord of the Senate and ruler of all he surveys.
Manchin may make life difficult for Democrats, but in the end he still has to deliver. He may have built his political brand on restraining the Democratic Party, but if all he did was kill liberal legislation there’d be no point for West Virginians to keep him in office, since a Republican senator would vote to do the same thing.
Whenever there’s an important bill on offer, Manchin goes through a multi-stage process that begins with threatening opposition, proceeds through negotiating to make the bill less liberal, and ends with him voting for it to bring its benefits to his constituents.
The same goes for progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). They can raise objections and maneuver to make the bill more to their liking, but in the end the only way they’d vote no on a bill that brings significant benefits to their constituents is if it passed comfortably anyway, so they could say their vote was a symbolic statement.
That will not be the case on either the infrastructure bill or the reconciliation bill. With zero votes to spare in the Senate and only a couple in the House, Democrats will need every last vote.
All this isn’t to say that the centrists and the progressives don’t have important substantive differences. The centrists don’t like the upper-income tax increases in the reconciliation bill; the progressives think the infrastructure bill is too small. Nobody will be completely happy with the final outcome.
Yet as long as the leadership pursues the “two-track” strategy — with the two bills tied inexorably together — anyone can threaten to withhold their support, but nobody will actually do it in the end. This just isn’t a chance any Democrat can pass up.