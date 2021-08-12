There is an argument behind such patriotic mysticism — not so much that America is chosen by God, but that God favors human freedom, and America serves that God-favored cause. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had a wonderful riff: “We are going to win our freedom because both the sacred heritage of our nation and the eternal will of the almighty God are embodied in our echoing demands. … We shall overcome because [Thomas] Carlyle is right, ‘No lie can live forever.’ We shall overcome because William Cullen Bryant is right, ‘Truth, crushed to earth, will rise again.’ ”