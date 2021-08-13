Firms such as Google and Facebook already harness what’s known as hashing to catch CSAM on their servers: reducing photos to a unique set of numbers and matching them to number sets in a database of known illicit content. Apple has never done this, citing its commitment to privacy. Now the company plans to load a list of digital fingerprints into its iOS software and compare them to images users upload to iCloud. Suddenly, critics complain, Apple is combing through photos after all — not on servers like its peers but on devices themselves.
The practice of on-device flagging may sound unusually violative. Yet Apple has a strong argument that it’s actually more protective of privacy than the industry standard. The company will learn about the existence of CSAM only when the quantity of matches hits a certain threshold, indicating a collection. Otherwise, all images will stay where they’ve always been, not uploaded to the Web in a decrypted format and therefore not viewable by the company, the government or anyone else (at least not without a warrant). There’s a bonus: Demands from governments to bar encryption altogether are escalating, and dodging them should prove easier with a tool in hand that can identify a scourge such as CSAM even when encryption is in place.
The rub, in critics’ eyes, is that Apple previously had installed no functionality on devices that would give it access to user photos — under any circumstances. Now it has installed something that provides access under some circumstances, narrow as they are. Apple’s tool will touch only photos that are uploaded to iCloud, but uploading to iCloud is a default from which few deviate. That’s concerning mostly because of the risk of so-called scope creep. What happens if a government provides another list of hashes — say, of purported terrorist content or simply of material offensive to authorities — and demands that Apple load a counterpart onto clients’ phones? Plenty of providers less punctilious about privacy could also get the signal that scanning images on devices is permissible.
The benefit of nabbing abusers in this case may outweigh these hypothetical harms, especially if Apple holds itself to account — and the public keeps on the pressure. Yet the company’s conundrum emphasizes an unpleasant truth: Doing something to protect public safety in the Internet age is better than doing nothing — yet every “something” introduces issues of its own. Apple’s self-professed preeminence on privacy ensures it is held to a high standard on the subject, even as its cohorts make similar trade-offs every day. The answer isn’t to ask easier questions of Apple, but to ask harder questions of everyone else, too.