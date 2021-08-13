The impact was horrendous on multiple levels. Remote education was a profound failure. Learning losses were severe, with minorities and poorer students most compromised. The emotional toll of remote learning was high, with at least one study, conducted in Texas, showing a sharp increase in suicidal thinking among tweens and teens compared with the same period in 2019. When the city of San Francisco, desperate to get schools reopened, resorted to suing its own school district, it cited record-breaking numbers of mentally distressed and suicidal kids at area hospitals. And the increased caregiving responsibilities among parents pushed millions of women out of the workforce.