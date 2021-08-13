The Chinese executive, Meng Wanzhou, is also the daughter of Huawei’s founder and chief executive, who is one of China’s most prominent (and richest) businessmen. She is charged with fraud in the United States for allegedly lying about dealings with Iran, in violation of trade sanctions. While she awaits the outcome of her extradition case in Vancouver, she moves freely around the city, engages in high-end shopping sprees and lives in a mansion where she has received massages and private painting lessons. The Canadians, held in separate prisons in northern China, are confined to cramped cells and sustained by a diet that sometimes has been restricted to rice and boiled vegetables.