A widely present, rarely addressed example of ANCs perpetuating racism and inequality is in the power of saying “no.” Of the few formal powers ANCs possess, approving liquor licenses and zoning and development plans are (quite literally) at the top of the list. Other actions, both formal and informal, are certainly available to commissioners, but these two are perhaps the most readily consequential. In part, this limited focus is a structural question: ANC commissioners are unpaid volunteers, commissions routinely suffer from a lack of resources, and the creation of ANCs was a modest win following decades of congressional control over D.C. The rules establishing ANCs (and thus neighborhood representation) were not written to be expansive. But there is also a practice problem: Rather than facilitate community growth, many commissioners understandably lack the time or energy to assume a full slate, while others are actively destructive or pave the way for those who are.