Millions of Black people have attitudes and values that in theory could push them toward backing the GOP, such as an emphasis on personal responsibility and self-sufficiency, favorable views toward religion and the military, and skepticism about left-wing policies like Medicare-for-all and death penalty abolition. But while White and Latino people who are conservative mostly back Republicans, Joe Biden won about 60 percent of the vote among Black voters with very conservative views on policy issues and about 80 percent among those who lean conservative, according to polling from the Democracy Fund Voter Story Group. Black voters who aren’t that progressive (so either moderate or conservative) are at most 6 percent of the total electorate, and many of them are fairly tied to the Democratic Party, so appealing to this group alone won’t lift the GOP to a majority. But a Republican Party that appeals to more moderate Black people will likely also be more appealing to more moderate voters of all races.