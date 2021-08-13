Not only are these women impressively accomplished, but some have performed herculean tasks while also fighting obstacles that shouldn’t exist. The message, not just to girls, is that women are leaders now and into the future — and we are grateful for that. Mattel will have to crank up its production given the plethora of role models all around us these days. From gymnast Simone Biles, who had the courage and strength of character to forgo some of the Olympics in deference to her mental health, to the United States’ most decorated track-and-field Olympian, Allyson Felix — Mattel’s elves are likely busy preparing Olympic Barbies in time for Christmas.