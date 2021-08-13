Opinions Live Chats Explore our columnists and live commentary

Recent chats: What will happen to Cuomo? Ask Eugene Robinson. | Why do Olympic athletes shave their bodies? Chat with Alexandra Petri. | Is Trump’s influence on the GOP waning? Chat with Jennifer Rubin.

Submit a question for Eugene Robinson’s Tuesday chat at 1 p.m. | Submit a question for Alexandra Petri’s Tuesday chat at 11 a.m. | Submit a question for Jennifer Rubin’s Friday chat at 12 p.m.

Read all of Eugene Robinson’s columns and past live chats

Sign up to receive Eugene Robinson’s columns by email as soon as they’re published

Read all of Alexandra Petri’s columns and past live chats

Sign up to receive Alexandra Petri’s columns by email as soon as they’re published

Read all of Jennifer Rubin’s columns and past live chats

See all Washington Post live chats

Show More