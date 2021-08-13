In September of last year, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) and the attorneys general of Delaware, Virginia and D.C. filed a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over its failure to require Pennsylvania and New York to make progress toward the 2025 Chesapeake Bay restoration goals. After 11 months and the election of a president from the watershed, we are still in settlement discussions with the EPA. Ninety percent of Chesapeake Bay waters flow from the Susquehanna River, yet Pennsylvania and New York seem incapable of making the necessary changes on their own.
We are approaching the 2025 deadline for the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint. We are not on track to meet our targets, and the failure of Pennsylvania in particular will make it harder for Maryland to meet its own clean-water goals. Maryland state government, led by the General Assembly, has done its part. Our leaders have invested heavily in wastewater treatment plants, cover-crop programs, new septic systems and storm-water infrastructure. Every session, we make difficult decisions and invest tens of millions of dollars to clean the bay and combat the greenhouse gases that are putting Marylanders at risk. We will continue funding improvements to critical water quality infrastructure, help farmers implement best practices and invest in keystone species such as oysters, but we need federal help. We cannot afford to wait.
More than 80 percent of the remaining blueprint pollution reductions will need to come from agriculture. We need to accelerate the implementation of agricultural conservation measures in the watershed. That will require a significant bump in federal support for our farmers. Increasing funding to existing U.S. Agriculture Department programs and directing it to farms to create forest buffers, rotate livestock and provide technical assistance, particularly in Pennsylvania, would be a game changer.
Though the $238 million in additional EPA funding will jump-start investments in cleanup efforts, our watershed still needs an additional federal investment in agricultural funding of at least $750 million. I’m also asking for $250 million to be directed toward storm-water infrastructure projects in the region. Increased flooding and the corresponding pollution runoff because of climate change are disproportionately affecting communities of color. The states cannot meet this critical infrastructure need alone.
As a longtime appropriator, I know every tax dollar is sacred and there is never enough to go around, but I also know that your budget reflects your values. It’s time for Congress to expand the commitment to the Chesapeake Bay and the vulnerable communities along its shores. These investments would not only help clean up the bay but also would help mitigate our greenhouse gas emissions and meet the goal we set last year of planting 5 million trees.
Our delegation’s commitment to the bay is clear, and I am counting on them to press their colleagues for more help. As the White House and Congress continue discussions of a nearly $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, I’m confident they can find an additional $1 billion to protect the bay, put Marylanders back to work and meet the commitment President Barack Obama’s EPA made in 2010.