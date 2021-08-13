Fortunately, the House of Representatives has already passed landmark bills to revitalize our democracy, and it is expected to pass legislation restoring the reach of the Voting Rights Act very soon. Yet, despite broad support from Senate Republicans for voting rights over the past few decades — including unanimous support for a reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act in 2006 — today very few Republican senators have shown any interest in working across the aisle to defend the freedom to vote. Instead, they hide behind the threat of filibuster to quash debate. After Senate Republicans blocked multiple efforts to take up voting rights legislation, calls for filibuster reforms are becoming louder and will spark debate in the Senate upon members’ return in September.