What do you do in the face of that threat? You put up walls and pass laws forbidding the classroom discussion of racism, of course, but you also use every technique you can think of to ensure that the party that represents you will be able to hold power for as long as possible despite being outnumbered. That includes aggressive gerrymandering, voter suppression, and perhaps even an attempt to steal the 2024 presidential election, doing with more careful planning and execution what Donald Trump failed to accomplish in 2020.