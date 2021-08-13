Over the past year and a half, however, many on the right have been trying to co-opt the language of the reproductive rights movement by brandishing terms such as “personal choice” and “bodily autonomy” to justify opposition to vaccine and mask mandates. Most conservatives believe women should not be allowed to terminate a pregnancy on the rationale that a fetus is a separate human being with rights that must be protected by government. In the context of abortion, they recognize that one individual’s rights — the mother — are not greater those of another individual, the fetus, as they see it.