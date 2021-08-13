Real conservatives believe in letting companies decide how to do business and avoiding unnecessary regulation. Not DeSantis. He went to court to defend a new state law that prohibits companies from even asking customers whether they have been vaccinated. A federal judge sided with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which could have faced millions in fines for requiring passengers to be vaccinated. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams said the measure championed by DeSantis likely infringes on the company’s First Amendment rights and impedes the federal government’s power to regulate interstate commerce.
If the pandemic has induced DeSantis to stray from conservative principles, he is not alone. Florida is one of eight states led by a Republican governor who is trying to ban local schools from requiring students to wear masks to slow the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. The others are Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.
DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw insists her boss is being true to his values. “Protecting individual rights is the cornerstone of conservatism,” she said. “If a business or any level of government is infringing upon individual rights … then it is indeed conservative for a leader to step in and ensure individual rights are protected.”
But DeSantis’s prioritization of “individuals rights” above all else — including public health — is an extreme position at odds with most conceptions of what it means to be conservative. Russell Kirk, considered the father of modern American conservatism, wrote in the 1990s: “When every person claims to be a power unto himself, then society falls into anarchy.”
Amy Coney Barrett, maybe the most conservative of the three justices nominated by Donald Trump to the Supreme Court, rejected without comment on Thursday a challenge to Indiana University’s vaccination requirement for students. In doing so, she upheld a unanimous decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit that the school has the right to “decide what is necessary to keep other students safe in a congregate setting.” That opinion was written by Judge Frank Easterbrook, a conservative luminary who was nominated by President Ronald Reagan. “Vaccinations protect not only the vaccinated persons but also those who come in contact with them,” the judge reasoned.
Even most libertarians acknowledge that you should only be able to do whatever you want to your own body so long as it doesn’t hurt anyone else. But not wearing masks indoors and refusing to get vaccinated indisputably put the broader community at risk.
Over the past year and a half, however, many on the right have been trying to co-opt the language of the reproductive rights movement by brandishing terms such as “personal choice” and “bodily autonomy” to justify opposition to vaccine and mask mandates. Most conservatives believe women should not be allowed to terminate a pregnancy on the rationale that a fetus is a separate human being with rights that must be protected by government. In the context of abortion, they recognize that one individual’s rights — the mother — are not greater those of another individual, the fetus, as they see it.
Where is that “pro-life” mentality when it comes to classrooms? Fifty million children younger than 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination. Pediatric hospitalizations are hitting pandemic highs. These kids can also infect family members, even those who have already been vaccinated. Why does DeSantis believe the unborn deserve more protection from the state than the millions of children he’s forcing to be exposed to a life-threatening contagion?
And when did conservatives decide a private company should not be able to choose how and with whom to conduct business? If they think a baker should be able to refuse to sell a cake to a couple on account of their sexual preferences, why should a cruise ship be coerced by the state to welcome aboard Typhoid Mary?
It doesn’t take degrees from Yale and Harvard Law School — which DeSantis has — to recognize the ideological incoherence. But consistency isn’t the point. DeSantis sees governing as trolling. Even as his state struggles with surging caseloads, overflowing hospitals and a lagging vaccination rate, DeSantis continues selling koozies (for a $12 campaign donation) that say “Don’t Fauci My Florida” and quote the governor asking: “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?”
Trying to advance his presidential ambitions, DeSantis keeps tossing chum into the fever swamps of reckless Republicanism. Don’t dare call it conservative.