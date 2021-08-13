For children and mothers alike, it’s time for the rest of the country to follow California’s and Maine’s lead and establish a national, permanent, universal school meal program. Such a program has long been written off as too costly and unrealistic. (By the 2022-2023 school year, California will invest $650 million in ongoing funds to continue its school meal program, and Maine will devote at least $10 million.) But the covid-19 pandemic is helping to transform perceptions.