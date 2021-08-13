Stefani is a firefighter himself, a veteran of San Francisco Fire Station 1, among the busiest fire precincts in the United States. In 2001, at 49 and in peak physical condition, he was diagnosed as having transitional cell cancer in his kidney. His surgeon, Marshall Stoller of the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF), immediately suspected that chemical exposure from the burning contents of modern buildings was to blame. Since then, Stefani has made it his mission to alert firefighters to the risks they face, and push for their safety, through the organization he founded: the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation.