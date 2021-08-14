The Post’s Fact Checker has declared there is “little evidence” that McConnell would obliterate the filibuster. But I’ve seen enough breadcrumbs to be certain that he would do it if Republicans retook the Senate. Such a victory would give McConnell the fig leaf he needed to declare that the American people wanted a brake on Democratic ambitions and that the filibuster would stand in the way of the Republican agenda (whatever that is). And he could justify the move by using the principled arguments by Democrats against it. “We can’t let obstructionists block us from delivering results for the American people,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) tweeted in March.