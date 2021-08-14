During each election, we ask what it is “about.” Rarely is an election “about” any particular issue, with some notable exceptions, such as the 1988 federal election dominated by free trade. This election is likely to be focused, in part, on the government’s pandemic response and competing visions for a pandemic recovery. How much should we spend? Where should we spend it? For how long? The design of Canada’s pandemic recovery plan will decide, as Harold Lasswell would put it, who gets what, when and how. The plan will determine not just the distribution of resources but also the distribution of capacities and opportunities — of power; if we get it wrong, we risk unnecessary suffering and the further entrenchment of the powerful.