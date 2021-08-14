In a much-commented-upon bit of cable-news maneuvering, Carlson spent the week broadcasting from Hungary, praising the record of authoritarian Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. “If you care about Western civilization and democracy and families and the ferocious assault on all three of those things by the leaders of our global institutions, you should know what is happening here right now,” said Carlson.
Perhaps fortified by the ambient democracy in his midst, Carlson launched into an attack against the New York Times for what he termed a “propaganda effort on behalf of China.” Have a look at the chyron that ran during this straight-from-Budapest segment:
What happened next came straight from the gods of democratic rule: In an interview with Orban, Carlson pointed out that President Biden has denounced “totalitarian regimes” in Central Europe but hasn’t similarly bashed Chinese President Xi Jinping. “I don’t think Joe Biden has ever referred to Xi Jinping, for example — who has murdered many of his political opponents, famously — as a totalitarian thug,” said Carlson.
Upon hearing that premise, Orban sounded as if he wanted to make a run for the Bükk Hills. “The problem is the success,” said the prime minister. He steered clear of China and Xi. The reason for the deflection is that Hungary under Orban has pursued a friendly relationship with China. Examples of the bilateral bonhomie include Hungary’s decision to use Chinese vaccines in defiance of a European Union “consensus” and the move by Budapest to block an E.U. statement slamming China over its treatment of Hong Kong.
Then came the censorship, as flagged by New York Times reporter Benjamin Novak:
The Erik Wemple Blog asked the Hungarian government about the transcript. “Due to an editing mistake a couple of sentences … were missing from the transcript. However, the mistake has been spotted and corrected shortly after, and the corrected transcript has been published right away,” wrote the Hungarian International Communications Office in an email. It also noted that the corrected transcript is available on the prime minister’s website.
Journalist Csaba Toth highlighted another troubling gap in Carlson’s Hungarian work. The Fox News host gave a speech at the Orban-backed MCC Feszt, a Budapest conference. Official video omitted a crucial line in Carlson’s attack on authoritarian regimes. He riffed, “That’s what every authoritarian movement does: You don’t matter, put on a mask, you’re all the same!” Somehow the part about putting on a mask wasn’t audible in the official video, as Toth noted. (See video.)
Again, some context: Whereas Carlson has spent the pandemic sneering at mask mandates, Orban insisted on those mandates, even in outdoor spaces. Turns out there’s diversity in the international authoritarian movement.
According to Toth’s report in Azonnali.hu, the conference organizer attributed Carlson’s missing comment about masks to an "unfortunate sound error.”
Does Tucker Carlson, king of the perma-skeptical brow, buy the explanation that these were instances of mere Hungarian carelessness? We put that question, among others, to the Fox News host and received this reply: “Wait. I think it was in January of this year that your boss, Jeff Bezos, shut down the fastest-growing social media app in the country because the Biden Administration wanted him to. How does that compare to the allegations below?” In our response, we asked whether he was conceding that the country whose freedoms he praised had censored him — and we also requested that he tell us how these episodes compare to the January decision by Amazon Web Services to suspend Parler, a pro-Trump social media platform, from its Web-hosting service in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)
Carlson didn’t write back. Fox News declined to issue a statement on the matter.
The ironies at play here are more glorious than Hungarian goulash. In the same speech where Carlson’s comments about masks are mysteriously silenced, he says this: “There’s a lot I don’t know about Hungary, but I know a robust political system when I see one.” And this: “I think America is the greatest country in the world — I will always think that — but don’t tell me it’s freer than Hungary, because that’s a lie.” Also this, about America: “You are living under physical threat if you disagree in a loud way. You are immediately censored if you’re dependent on social media to get your message out."
Nothing animates Carlson quite like censorship. This is a guy who can’t open his mouth without complaining that someone’s trying to shut it. On Thursday night’s show, he went after YouTube’s chief executive for plans to “censor any information about covid that she doesn’t like”; on Tuesday, in an episode of “The Five,” he blasted Simon & Schuster for becoming one of the “leading forces of censorship in the country, killing books because the Democratic Party doesn’t like the book” — a riff that echoes the introduction to a just-released compilation of Carlson magazine pieces titled “The Long Slide”; on Aug. 3, he interviewed an Australian news host over YouTube actions relating to covid coverage; on July 30, he slammed Facebook’s policies on covid misinformation. And so on.
The host’s bottomless belief in free expression informs his admiration for his own employer. As he has repeatedly faced down outrage over racist and sexist remarks, Fox News has stood by him, to his oft-expressed delight. Actually, the network has gone further than that, handing Carlson a daily streaming show on Fox Nation, “Tucker Carlson Today." He does nothing but express himself.
So Hungary has picked up an accolade to stack on top of the ones that Carlson supplied during his visit: It’s the only place that can muzzle Tucker Carlson and escape his wrath.