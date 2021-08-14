For several years, Mexico has had in place more than 17 specific strategies to tackle the illicit trafficking of firearms into our country. These broad and ambitious programs range from assigning the administration of all customs to the Army and the Navy, to promoting important initiatives in international forums, such as the Organization of American States and the United Nations. Naturally, we have also worked closely and at the highest level with the U.S. government, with whom with share the priority of preventing the influx of weapons that creates violence in Mexico and Central America that also boomerangs with waves of migration and illicit drugs — drugs that destroy and end the lives of countless U.S. citizens.