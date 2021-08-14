Democrats must keep trying, but with a new approach. Their voting bill is a sprawling collection of reforms covering judicial ethics, campaign finance, gerrymandering, voting procedures and much else. A thinner bill focused on ensuring free and fair voting would make it less defensible for Republicans to oppose — and easier for Democrats to rally around. The bill could include early voting requirements, absentee ballot standards, automatic voter registration, limits on partisan redistricting, safeguards that insulate vote-counting from partisan pressure, voting technology upgrades, vote auditing standards and election security improvements. It could fix the Voting Rights Act, which the Supreme Court has unwisely eviscerated. If such a bill attracted no Republican support, it would clarify that GOP opposition is based on the fear that more people voting would translate into fewer Republicans winning.