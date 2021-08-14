The Stock Act might not have stopped members of Congress from stock trading, but at least one study, published in 2019, found that after its enactment the benefits of their doing so all but vanished. Another paper reported that members of Congress, like many short-term traders, ultimately do worse actively managing their portfolios than if they’d simply put the money in an index fund. Kelley Paul’s experience bears this out: Gilead stock is now trading several dollars lower than when she purchased it.