As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — who is co-sponsoring legislation that would ban all members of Congress and their senior staff from holding individual stocks — tweeted: “It shouldn’t be legal.”
The idea that members of Congress and their spouses could trade stocks without eventually running into trouble, even unintentional trouble, is so ludicrous, only a nation with a high tolerance for political corruption would permit it. The problem is basic: It is almost impossible for federal legislators, if they’re investing in individual stocks, to not, at some point, at least look as if they’re engaging in insider trading.
Our senators and representatives are the constant recipients of confidential briefings on national policy, foreign entanglements and possible crises (like, er, covid). It defies reason to believe they can separate the intelligence they learn in confidence from the decisions they make on how to invest.
But no matter. The only brake on congressional stock trading is the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012 — a.k.a. the Stock Act — which prohibits members of Congress and their employees from making financial trades as a result of information they gleaned via their jobs, and demands that they reveal their trades within 45 days. (Paul, it should be noted, violated this law. A spokeswoman said his earlier failure to report was an oversight.)
The Stock Act passed not only after a number of studies found that members of Congress had an extraordinary ability to outsmart the market — one analysis claimed that senators beat the indexes by a double-digit figure — but also following a blockbuster “60 Minutes” segment that brought widespread attention to the issue.
But requiring disclosure does not equal a total ban on trading. As a result, yucky reveals are to be expected.
Here’s one: As a result of Paul’s claimed negligence, he avoided the widespread condemnation that greeted Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) last year, after it was revealed he sold off a not-exactly-small part of his portfolio shortly after receiving confidential covid briefings. Compounding Burr’s woes: He assured the public all was well, while informing donors that covid-19 was something to worry about. His excuse? He was getting his investment advice from CNBC.
If you’re thinking this is just a sleazy Republican problem, think again. Democrats and their families also find themselves not infrequently on the receiving end of bad publicity about stock trades. Earlier this summer, it came out that one Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), earned several million dollars exercising options in Alphabet, the parent of Google — just as the House was on the verge of holding antitrust hearings targeted at big tech companies.
Forbes subsequently suggested that the timing was almost certainly happenstance, but, one must admit, it still didn’t look good. (Nancy Pelosi’s office told Bloomberg News, “The speaker has no involvement or prior knowledge of these transactions.”)
It seems like common sense to insist that, in return for serving in Congress, members either put their portfolios in a blind trust or, even better, do what millions of Americans do and place their investments in funds that mimic indexes such as the S&P 500. One incentive: A number of them would most likely come out ahead.
The Stock Act might not have stopped members of Congress from stock trading, but at least one study, published in 2019, found that after its enactment the benefits of their doing so all but vanished. Another paper reported that members of Congress, like many short-term traders, ultimately do worse actively managing their portfolios than if they’d simply put the money in an index fund. Kelley Paul’s experience bears this out: Gilead stock is now trading several dollars lower than when she purchased it.
But the issue, obviously, is bigger than the Pauls. According to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center late last year, two-thirds of Americans believe most politicians are corrupt. In Western European countries such as Britain and France, fewer than half of those surveyed said the same.
This cynicism is eating away at our social fabric. As it turns out, appearances matter. When it comes to the buying and selling of individual stocks, it’s long past time for Congress to acknowledge that — and take action to stop it.