“Correction on all of this,” a dispatcher told the two officers shortly after they began following Ghaisar, a young accountant, who drove a black Jeep. “The black Jeep left the scene, but he is not the striking vehicle.” One of the officers then acknowledged that information — which was then repeated by the dispatcher, and confirmed, again, by the officer.
Despite that exchange, moments later when the officers pulled Ghaisar over, they rushed at his car with guns drawn, as if he were a murder suspect rather than a motorist who drove off after his car was lightly rear-ended. What’s more, at least one of the officers, Lucas Vinyard, apparently lied about what he knew, telling the FBI in 2019 that he “did not know Ghaisar’s role in the traffic accident” and that he and his fellow officer, Alejandro Amaya, “did not receive information that went out over the radio.”
That dissembling fits a pattern in the officers’ defense, which has relied on a rendering of events plainly contradicted by video evidence. The officers say they shot Ghaisar, who was unarmed, after pulling him over because they believed their lives were at risk. In fact, Ghaisar — who had driven away twice previously when the officers stopped him — was inching his car away from them when they opened fire. The video, recorded by the dash cam of a Fairfax County police cruiser that had joined the pursuit, is crystal clear.
The radio exchange between the Park Police officers and their dispatcher came to light last week as part of a court filing in federal court in Virginia, where state prosecutors are pointing out what has been obvious almost from the start — that the officers’ conduct was beyond the pale.
Granted, Ghaisar, who had been smoking marijuana, made foolish decisions — first, to drive off after his car was struck from behind by an Uber driver; then, to drive off, twice, after police pulled him over, rushing at him with their pistols pointed. But his imprudence did not grant the officers a license to kill. It was their actions, not his, that were at odds with police policy, practice and good sense.
More to the point, in the current case against them on manslaughter charges, the officers’ conduct was a far cry from “necessary and proper.” That’s the legal standard they are trying to clear in federal court, arguing that the Constitution’s supremacy clause makes them immune from state prosecution if their actions were “no more than what was necessary and proper.”
It defies logic and the language of the law to suggest it was “necessary and proper” to rush, guns drawn and repeatedly, at a driver whom they knew had been rear-ended in a fender-bender. Rather, in shooting Ghaisar to death, the officers’ actions were reckless, hotheaded and irresponsible.