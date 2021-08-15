On “Fox News Sunday,” former secretary of state Mike Pompeo told host Chris Wallace, “If the risks weren’t so serious, Chris, it would be pathetic. … This is in the context of the Biden administration that has basically abandoned the global stage in favor of climate change. They’ve been focused on critical race theory while the embassy is at risk.” As Wallace pointed out, though, it was Pompeo, under President Donald Trump, who negotiated the deal with the Taliban that Biden is now withdrawing under. And while Pompeo insisted to Wallace that Trump would have been tougher with the Taliban, that doesn’t square with Pompeo’s promising last year that the Taliban would “work alongside of us to destroy” al-Qaeda.