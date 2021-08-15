As I walked home from the salon, my husband forwarded me a story about a 28-year-old gay Asian man named Joshua Dowd, who was found beaten and left for dead on train tracks — in Atlanta. Dowd is part of our community. A friend of a friend. When I sought more information, I learned only that he was in a coma and had suffered a severe brain injury. As I stared at his picture, I stared into a face much like my own. My husband texted me: “That’s why I worry about you.”