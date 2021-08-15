The answer, of course, is not to “drill baby drill” but to effect a structural shift in U.S. energy demand so that this country is less dependent on all suppliers of fossil fuels, both foreign and domestic. Taxes are an inescapable element of that. Even a relatively modest increase in the federal gas tax could make a real difference: Twenty-five cents per gallon would save 1.3 billion barrels through 2050, according to Energy Innovation, a nonpartisan climate policy think tank. Twenty-five cents may sound like a lot compared with the current tax of 18.4 cents (though not with the $2.35 average in the European Union). In fact, much of the increase would simply recoup the 40 percent decline of the gas tax’s real value since 1993, when Congress last raised it.