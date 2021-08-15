Just this summer, in the week of June 24, there were 8,447 new cases among children nationwide. By the week of Aug. 5, the new cases among children had jumped to 93,824. Overall during the pandemic, children have accounted for a cumulative 14.3 percent of all cases, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, based on data from 49 states, New York City, the District, Puerto Rico and Guam.
The evidence is piling up in hospital admissions around the country. In Louisville, Norton Children’s Hospital had 10 pediatric patients with covid, four in intensive care and two on ventilators — in contrast to many days in June when it had none, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. In Florida, hospitals have seen pediatric cases soaring. The Atlantic reported that in recent weeks, Arkansas Children’s — the only pediatric hospital system in Arkansas — has admitted far more children than at any other point in the pandemic. Jessica Snowden, chief of pediatric infectious disease, told Atlantic writer Katherine J. Wu that it was a bad day when they had five to seven children in the hospital with covid last year. Now they are routinely caring for 20 or 30, nearly half of them under 12 years old. Some parents, Snowden said, are in disbelief. “Many people didn’t believe kids could get this thing,” she said.
Overall, the number of infections among children is still far less than among adults, and deaths from the virus almost nonexistent. But the delta surge has clearly hit children harder than the earlier variants. They are catching it from infected adults — many unvaccinated. Children under 12 are not yet eligible for a vaccine, and uptake has been slow among those 12 to 15 years old. All this is a good reason that the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Lee Savio Beers, urged the FDA to authorize coronavirus vaccines for children “as swiftly as possible.” It is also why more adults should get vaccinated, to help block transmission to children. Until a vaccine is approved for kids, masks and other mitigation measures, including enhanced ventilation, will be essential as they head back to school. Their teachers must get vaccinated and wear masks, too. Masks are hot, bothersome and awkward. But a child with covid, struggling to breathe , is far worse.