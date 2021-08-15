Overall, the number of infections among children is still far less than among adults, and deaths from the virus almost nonexistent. But the delta surge has clearly hit children harder than the earlier variants. They are catching it from infected adults — many unvaccinated. Children under 12 are not yet eligible for a vaccine, and uptake has been slow among those 12 to 15 years old. All this is a good reason that the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Lee Savio Beers, urged the FDA to authorize coronavirus vaccines for children “as swiftly as possible.” It is also why more adults should get vaccinated, to help block transmission to children. Until a vaccine is approved for kids, masks and other mitigation measures, including enhanced ventilation, will be essential as they head back to school. Their teachers must get vaccinated and wear masks, too. Masks are hot, bothersome and awkward. But a child with covid, struggling to breathe , is far worse.