What’s needed in this struggle are fresh ideas and workable methods. Those in the trenches fighting for their right to speak and assemble openly, to believe what they want and to disseminate those thoughts, have turned often to street protest. It has been impressive to see the demonstrations blossom, but it is discouraging to witness how rapidly the regimes crush them with raids, arrests, coercion and force, up to and including mass killing. How can the world’s democracies put new and effective tools in the hands of those on the front lines, such as digital means to expose their tormentors and rally their compatriots? If a simple Facebook video could trigger protests in Cuba not seen in 60 years, if Mr. Navalny could expose the Russian president’s secret palace in a YouTube video seen 100 million times, what else is possible? Two recent reports, one by Freedom House and the other from the National Endowment for Democracy, detail some new strategies. Mr. Biden’s summit must launch a renewed determination to defend democracy — and come up with actionable plans to do so.