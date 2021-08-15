In focusing on the incident in Tennessee, Biden called attention to the bullies, the know-nothings and the reckless people — including Republican governors such as Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Texas’s Greg Abbott — who threaten others in the name of “freedom.” But Biden also highlighted the health-care workers who are “doing their best to care for the people refusing to get vaccinated — unvaccinated folks who are being hospitalized and dying as a result of not being vaccinated. To the mayors, school superintendents, educators, local leaders who are standing up to the governors politicizing mask protection for our kids — thank you.”
Jeff Zients, coordinator of Biden’s covid-19 response, similarly praised the responsible actors on Thursday:
Since last week, Washington State, Washington D.C. and Seattle have all adopted vaccination requirements, and more than 50 health systems across the country have announced that all staff need to be vaccinated, bringing the total to more than 200 health systems. Just in the past 24 hours, Amtrak, McDonald’s, NBCUniversal, Discovery, and Capital One all announced new rules that workers must be vaccinated to return to the office. California announced all school teachers and staff in the state, serving more than six million students, will be required to be vaccinated or tested weekly, and the NEA and the AFT, two of the largest unions in the country, representing 5 million educators, childcare workers, and school staff both came out in favor of school districts pursuing covid-19 vaccination policies, including requirements for teachers and staff. And across the country, nearly 700 colleges and universities have announced vaccination requirements, which will cover roughly 5 million students getting ready to head back to school.
An army of conscientious adults — parents, teachers, school administrators, business leaders, university presidents, judges, local officials and more — are using whatever tools they have to demand vaccination or masking requirements. They are doing so, in many cases, to protect people who have refused to get vaccinated and now risk hospitalization and death. And they are looking out for children too young to get vaccinated who are now at risk from serious illness.
This is what it means to be “pro-life” — to put politics and personal inconvenience aside and to devote oneself to protecting the most vulnerable among us. These lifesavers are willing to face pay cuts or other sanctions because, unlike the Republican death cult, they take their obligations to students, employees, customers and other fellow Americans seriously.
As heinous as the conduct might be of anti-mask people and those who oppose vaccine requirements, we are learning that those people are a distinct minority even in deep-red states. Even in states with right-wing governors trying to prevent lifesaving measures, polls have shown that in many cases, more than 60 percent of residents favor mask or vaccine requirements.
It is dispiriting — if not infuriating — to watch the suffering wrought by MAGA cultists, whose infantile and selfish refusal to get a shot or wear a mask is putting children in hospitals and increasing the toll of avoidable deaths. (Those on the right who howl about their “freedom” should consider the infringement on liberty and autonomy that results from their favorite abortion restrictions imposed on women.)
Biden, as others have suggested, should use not only the bully pulpit but also the federal treasury and the powers of the presidency to fight back against the MAGA merchants of toxic snake oil. As public health law expert Lawrence O. Gostin wrote for The Post: “Just as he mandated wearing masks during interstate or international air, bus and train travel, Biden could also require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test.” He added: “Biden could similarly require vaccinations or a recent negative test for accessing federal indoor properties, such as museums and federal offices. He could extend the military vaccine mandate to the reserve force, covering hundreds of thousands more people.” And Biden could withhold all sorts of federal funds from states that try to block mask and vaccine mandates.
Those who defy reckless, life-threatening edicts deserve our full support. To all those who have pushed back against reckless politicians to protect others’ lives, we can say, well done.