Since last week, Washington State, Washington D.C. and Seattle have all adopted vaccination requirements, and more than 50 health systems across the country have announced that all staff need to be vaccinated, bringing the total to more than 200 health systems. Just in the past 24 hours, Amtrak, McDonald’s, NBCUniversal, Discovery, and Capital One all announced new rules that workers must be vaccinated to return to the office. California announced all school teachers and staff in the state, serving more than six million students, will be required to be vaccinated or tested weekly, and the NEA and the AFT, two of the largest unions in the country, representing 5 million educators, childcare workers, and school staff both came out in favor of school districts pursuing covid-19 vaccination policies, including requirements for teachers and staff. And across the country, nearly 700 colleges and universities have announced vaccination requirements, which will cover roughly 5 million students getting ready to head back to school.