There is plenty of blame to go around, across Afghan governments, U.S. political parties and Washington administrations; plenty of time for postmortems about missteps and failed policies. But time is running out to let Afghan girls and women know that the quest for human dignity does not stop at Afghanistan’s border. I have never felt so powerless to help these women I have had the privilege of knowing. But it is impossible to give up trying to get them out of harm’s way and back on the path to pursue their dreams.