The SEC’s congressional mandates do not include regulating the climate. The Biden administration is taking an explicit “whole of government” approach to climate, yet Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once observed, in a case involving the Clean Air Act, that “Congress designated an expert agency, here, EPA, as best suited to serve as primary regulator of greenhouse gas emissions.” The SEC should also recall that Justice Antonin Scalia once cautioned, “When an agency claims to discover in a long-extant statute an unheralded power to regulate,” the Supreme Court will “typically greet its announcement with a measure of skepticism.”