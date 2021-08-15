To confront climate change, President Biden should act likewise: hear from Congress, industry, science and, among regulators, the Environmental Protection Agency.
But Biden instead summoned the nation’s top financial regulators to the Oval Office. Their June meeting followed the Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposal to mandate that public stock issuers disclose their “climate risk.” Whatever the implications of climate change, these plans threaten disruptions by misusing the SEC.
Under our constitutional structure, federal regulators only have the authority granted by Congress. Lawmakers gave the SEC specific responsibilities in regulating securities markets and preventing fraud and other abuses of investors.
Diffusing the SEC’s focus is a costly gamble with millions of investors’ fortunes. Instead, the commission should keep after new Bernie Madoffs.
The SEC’s congressional mandates do not include regulating the climate. The Biden administration is taking an explicit “whole of government” approach to climate, yet Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once observed, in a case involving the Clean Air Act, that “Congress designated an expert agency, here, EPA, as best suited to serve as primary regulator of greenhouse gas emissions.” The SEC should also recall that Justice Antonin Scalia once cautioned, “When an agency claims to discover in a long-extant statute an unheralded power to regulate,” the Supreme Court will “typically greet its announcement with a measure of skepticism.”
If Congress wants the SEC to join (or displace) the EPA as a primary climate regulator, Congress can say so.
Some suggest that Congress did say so in the 1934 Securities Exchange Act, which authorizes the SEC to require disclosure of financial information in the “public interest.” But this was always understood as a mandate to require public companies to disclose all “material” information. Reading the statute to encompass non-material information could mean Congress had illegally delegated legislative power to the SEC.
Moreover, disclosures serve investors best when they are tied to a standard of materiality that companies, auditors and others know how to evaluate. Traditionally, information is material if there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable shareholder would consider it important in deciding how to act.
Thus, public pension managers cannot make climate-related information suddenly material by pressuring the SEC to require its disclosure. It is the reasonable investor, not the agency, academic or activist, who counts — and where reasonable shareholders would consider climate-related information important to investment decisions, disclosure is already required.
If predictive at all, early evidence suggests climate-based market trends flow the opposite direction. One popular oil exchange-traded fund has nearly doubled in value since October, with others similarly on the rise. Funds divesting from oil are costing their investors money.
For companies, climate-related disclosures beyond material information would require a crystal ball to know what future climate regulations may require. That guesswork will needlessly imperil companies that prove either too bullish or too bearish in hindsight.
If the political risk of increased regulations for climate is material, then so is the political risk of decreased “green” subsidies. Electric-vehicle, wind and solar businesses are heavily dependent on public money, but the SEC has rightly abstained from letting them speculate on how their businesses may prosper in light of future politics.
Holding companies accountable for disclosures that they cannot validate also runs contrary to the Sarbanes-Oxley law mandating audited internal controls over financial information released to the public. Once “what-if” disclosure displaces materiality, how can the SEC standardize and police those who will distort disclosures for their own purposes?
Loosening up the definition of materiality to pressure companies to adopt climate policies will likely drive more companies out of public markets and into private ownership or foreign markets. Fewer public companies means fewer opportunities for ordinary Americans to share in the economy’s success through IRAs and 401(k)s.
Given the primacy of EPA’s expertise and congressional authority in this area, the SEC will benefit the climate little forcing companies to predict unpredictable events. Burying real financial information under hundreds of pages of climate speculation will not meaningfully improve the reasonable investor’s total mix of information and may actually hurt. Name-and-shame tactics are only one possible further distortion of disclosures, miring them in political activism. This polarization could erode genuine bipartisan support for our system of investor protections.
Rather than playing a junior varsity EPA, the SEC should stick with its mandate: Focus on material disclosures.