For girls such as those on the Afghan Girls Robotic Team who have decided they must leave their country, their safety and future rests on countries such as the United States getting them out. In the sea of human despair playing out across social media as well as television, they are one story that should show what the United States and other global leaders must do urgently: Create new, accelerated policies to allow Afghans such as them to either emigrate here to pursue their education, or have safe passage through the United States as an interim stop to resettlement to Canada or other nations willing to welcome them.