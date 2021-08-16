Since when are Trump policy decisions sacrosanct? The miscalculation that the Afghan government had months to survive after we left proved to be as disastrous as every other military assessment over the past 20 years. As a result, the scramble to destroy classified documents, remove our own personnel and live up to our pledge to offer refuge to those who aided us threatens to undo months of assurances that the United States is “back.” We have only removed a fraction of the population of Afghans who lives will be endangered because of their association with the U.S. Fecklessness is the order of the day. To accomplish anything resembling an orderly evacuation we have now have 6,000 troops in place. Perhaps we should have started the evacuation of Afghans with that contingent already on the ground.