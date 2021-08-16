The window to help those in trouble is rapidly closing. Refugee advocates have already begun advising stranded Afghans to burn documents that could lead to retaliation from the Taliban. But there might still be a few hours left to save more of these people who deserve U.S. help. This will not happen by merely announcing additional refugee slots at a later date. Immediate action must be taken, in Kabul, so people can physically get out: The soon-to-be-6,000-strong U.S. force must secure both commercial and military flights out of Afghanistan; the lucky few who can still make it to the airport must be flown to greater safety on U.S. soil. The Defense Department is reportedly securing more U.S. military installations for the possible arrival of as many as 30,000 more Afghans.