This suggests a choice. The United States could capitalize on the advantages that come with being an open, expanding, innovative country that is increasingly diverse. Or the nation’s leaders could react to the declining demographic dominance of White Americans by fighting a rearguard action against ethnic and cultural change, making the country more like Japan or some Eastern European countries: aging, stagnating and culturally static. This is the desultory future toward which former president Donald Trump tried to drag the country — and that many Republicans, eager to tap into the White anxiety about social change that propelled Mr. Trump, have embraced.
The census found that the number of Americans who identify as White declined for the first time ever, to 191.7 million, as the birthrate fell and baby boomers aged. The nation hit 331.4 million people only because of non-White births and immigration. Hispanics now make up 18.7 percent of the country, accounting for half its population growth in the 2010s. The percentage of foreign-born Americans is at its highest point since the early 20th century. The proportion of Americans who identify as of more than one race has surged to 33.8 million. Nearly all the growth occurred in and around cities. Younger cohorts are even more diverse than the country at large; more than half of Americans under 18 are non-White.
Yet even with the increase in the non-White population, the country grew only 7.4 percent between 2010 and 2020, just barely above the low mark the nation hit in the 1930s. As the birthrate falls, the nation needs more immigrants to fill the gap; instead, immigration slowed over the past decade, amid declining interest among Mexicans to move north, the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown — and now covid-19.
Mr. Trump and others argue that immigrants depress labor standards and wages in the United States, and that they contribute to other social problems. In fact, economists have found that immigrants tend to be more innovative and entrepreneurial than native-born Americans, obtaining more and more valuable patents, and founding businesses of all sizes at higher rates. “Immigrant-founded firms employ more people in total than there are immigrants in the U.S. workforce,” Northwestern University’s Benjamin Jones reported.
There is only one rational way ahead: The United States must embrace immigrants if it is to remain the vibrant, wealthy society that the rest of the world has envied for so long. This calls for a strong, legal immigration system that welcomes foreign talent and a politics that does not demonize the diverse communities that have become the nation’s lifeblood.