But of course, the coronavirus pandemic is far from over. New daily infections in the United States have skyrocketed more than 1,000 percent since the beginning of July. Hospitals are filling up again, this time with what appear to be younger and sicker patients. The delta variant has created many new unknowns. If vaccinated people can still contract the coronavirus and spread it to others, should they cut back on certain activities? Immunocompromised people are being told they can get booster shots, but what about others who are older with chronic medical conditions — and who may have high-risk exposure from work? Is it safe for kids to go back to school, and what should parents do if schools don’t require masks?