We have previously called for U.S. troops to step in to provide a modicum of stability that might ease humanitarian relief efforts. For now, the earthquake and its resulting misery should be taken as a call to action by the United States and other wealthy countries, whose interventions after past disasters in Haiti, however well intentioned, have too often proven ineffective — and in some cases have even been counterproductive. The epicenter, in the southwestern peninsula, hit Haiti’s breadbasket, and the damage is very likely to exacerbate an already severe food shortage. That same region, wrecked by a hurricane five years ago, was also expected to be battered Monday by torrential downpours as Tropical Storm Grace swept by to the south; flooding and mudslides were expected.