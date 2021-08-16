I know of two prominent writers and a journalist critical of the Modi regime who are also being investigated by the Income Tax Department for their alleged “international source of income.” Even I’ve been questioned by at least three investigating agencies over the past three months, made to sit for 12 hours at a stretch, interrogated about my “connections” with international editors and publications. It’s a nightmare. Last week, I posted a note on my Instagram saying that that I was taking a break to protect my mental health after these traumatic experiences. But I have picked up my pen now just to let the government know, loud and clear, that neither I nor my brave colleagues can be silenced.