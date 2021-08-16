Given that the intelligence community and military got just about everything wrong for 20 years, it is hard to tell what would have happened. Would 6,000 troops (our new head count) and a functional Afghan army have kept the peace with little risk to U.S. forces? Would we really have been compelled to send tens of thousands of Americans back into Afghanistan? That seems to be the most critical question — and one that remains very much open. Blinken might be entirely correct. Judging from the swiftness of the Taliban’s advance and the total unwillingness to fight among Afghan troops (albeit without U.S. support on the ground), the real choice may well have been between zero troops and full-scale war.