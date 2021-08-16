The Afghanistan tragedy is looking more and more like a replay of Vietnam. In both cases, the United States led a multinational alliance to hold territory for freedom. In both cases, the United States tried to create an army and country in its own image. Both nations were pushed to hold elections even though they had no democratic traditions or practices. They also created armies trained to fight like the United States’, a particularly egregious error since neither Vietnam nor Afghanistan could sustain the tech-heavy militaries they had been bequeathed. They depended on U.S. supply and expertise, and when one or both were withheld, they crumbled under pressure.