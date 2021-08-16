The Afghanistan tragedy is looking more and more like a replay of Vietnam. In both cases, the United States led a multinational alliance to hold territory for freedom. In both cases, the United States tried to create an army and country in its own image. Both nations were pushed to hold elections even though they had no democratic traditions or practices. They also created armies trained to fight like the United States’, a particularly egregious error since neither Vietnam nor Afghanistan could sustain the tech-heavy militaries they had been bequeathed. They depended on U.S. supply and expertise, and when one or both were withheld, they crumbled under pressure.
It’s no surprise, then, that people now wonder if the Afghanistan debacle foretells the decline of U.S. power. Vietnam’s fall was quickly followed by the fall of Cambodia and Laos to communist forces. The Soviet Union wasted no time in testing the United States’ resolve elsewhere. By November, Moscow’s Cuban proxies were sending more than 50,000 troops to Angola to ensure that pro-Soviet forces controlled the oil-rich former Portuguese colony. President Gerald Ford tried to send covert aid to those fighting against pro-Soviet factions, but the Democratic-controlled Congress approved the Clark Amendment in late 1975 forbidding such assistance. Angola quickly became a Soviet proxy.
The emboldened Soviets kept up the global pressure. Cubans again intervened in an African conflict in 1977, backing the pro-Soviet Ethiopian dictatorship against Somalia. Islamic rebels toppled the U.S.-backed shah of Iran in early 1979 while Soviet-backed Sandinista rebels conquered Nicaragua in the spring. By the end of the year, Iranian “students” attacked the U.S. Embassy and seized more than 50 hostages, holding them hostage for 14 months until their release was negotiated on the eve of President Ronald Reagan’s inauguration. And on Christmas Eve, the Soviet Union itself invaded Afghanistan, killing one ineffective proxy while trying to install a stronger ally in his stead. The United States looked defeated and impotent around the globe.
Global leaders may now wonder whether the United States’ ignominious defeat in Afghanistan foretells another period of impotence. But the post-Vietnam period was not preordained by Saigon’s fall. It was a choice that President Jimmy Carter and Democrats in Congress made under the belief that the United States’ “inordinate fear of communism” was a cause of global strife.
President Biden must not make the same choice. He should show our adversaries and our allies that he intends to maintain and restore U.S. global leadership with deeds as well as words. That could involve a series of concrete steps that may be controversial.
China is our most dangerous global foe, and combating its pernicious rise must be Biden’s primary global task. Following the weekend’s catastrophe, Biden should make clear that the United States considers Taiwan’s autonomy from China to be of the utmost importance. That statement should be followed by selling advanced weaponry to the Taipei government and by negotiating troop deployments in neighboring countries that are closer to Taiwan than our bases in Japan, which are more than a thousand miles away. He must also maintain U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and push harder to decouple the United States’ economy from its dangerous dependence on business controlled by the Communist Party.
Other areas of the world deserve increased attention. The ascension of a hard-liner to Iran’s presidency makes clear that clerics in Tehran intend to use negotiations over a renewed nuclear deal the same way that the Taliban played U.S. negotiators. Biden would reassure our allies by pulling out of these negotiations, citing what all parties know to be Iranian intransigence over its nuclear program. This unexpected move would show our allies that the United States will not again be deceived.
Biden should also more forcefully oppose Russia’s malign machinations. He should increase aid to Ukraine and work to thoroughly isolate Belarus, Russia’s despotic ally. And he should consider stationing U.S. troops in Poland, a move long sought by that nation, without removing troops from German bases. Together, these moves would show Europe that the United States isn’t going anywhere.
Finally, Biden will need to increase defense spending. The U.S. military is huge, but it is too small to meet its global commitments. Military leaders say they need increases of between 3 and 5 percent a year for the next few years to begin to rebuild the force structure we need. Biden should give them what they need.
Our allies fear that Biden’s precipitous and ill-planned withdrawal indicates he has chosen denial, decline and defeat. He must show the world that’s wrong.