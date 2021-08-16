Breakthrough infections and deaths are no longer rare in these communities, and most are thought to be brought in by unvaccinated staff. In April, the New York Times reported on an outbreak set off by an unvaccinated worker in Kentucky. The same thing seems to have happened in facilities in South Dakota, Indiana and Missouri, resulting in the deaths of nursing home residents from breakthrough infection. More such deaths may be ascribable to unvaccinated staff: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to publish the results of its investigation of four nursing home breakthrough deaths in Grand Junction, Colo., and an assisted-living facility in Toms River, N.J., is now on lockdown, with dozens of staff members and vaccinated residents having tested positive.